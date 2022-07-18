Infinity Group, Africa Finance Corporation to acquire Lekela Power

Infinity Group and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) have concluded plans to buy Lekela Power in Africa’s biggest renewable energy deal.

The deal will see Egypt’s Infinity Group and AFC buying 100 per cent of Africa’s largest renewables-focused independent power producer.

The purchase will include a 2.8 GW portfolio of projects in operation and development across the continent, and the acquisition will make Infinity Group the largest African renewable energy company.

At the peak of operations, AFC with its partner, Infinity, plans to more than double the capacity of the operating assets in the next four years.

In a statement issued on Monday, the AFC said “Infinity, a…