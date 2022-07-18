Outrage as Ogun students write exams on bare floor

Residents of Iwopin in Ogun Waterside Area of Ogun State were on Monday outraged as students of St. Kizito Senior Secondary School, a public secondary school in Iwopin began their Third Term promotion examination on bare floor of their classrooms.

According to some of the residents who showed Tribune Online round the school premises, the condition of learning at the school is unacceptable and very degrading.

Speaking with the Tribune Online on Monday, the Chairman, St. Kizito High School Alumni Association, Mr Kabiru Abass called on the Ogun State government to attend to the issue of lack of infrastructure at the school and some other schools in Ogun Waterside Local Government.

