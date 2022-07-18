Wife buys sex doll to satisfy husband’s libido

By
Headliners
-
10


A wife, Char Grey, in the UK has bought a sex doll named Dee, in order to satisfy her husband’s high libido.  

According to Coventry Telegraph, Grey, took that decision after her horny husband, Callum, suggested a threesome, which she wasn’t comfortable with.   

She instead splashed £1.5k (N747,112.50)  on a look-alike sex doll  to “spice things up” and as an alternative to having a threesome with another person.  

Speaking with Southwest News Service, Grey said of the sex doll, “Dee is not just a doll. We’re really attached to her. She’s helped strengthen our relationship and set our sex lives on fire.”

The couple – who earn a living on Only Fans and…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR