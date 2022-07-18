Zamfara govt suspends emir over turbaning of bandit as title holder

Zamfara State Government has dissociated itself from the turbaning of a notorious bandit, Ada Aleru, by the Emir of Birnin Yandoto in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

In this regard, the State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has directed the suspension of the Emir with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

Accordingly, the governor has approved the appointment of a committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the emir.

“The composition of the committee is as follows: Hon Yahaya Chado Gora, Chairman; Hon. Yahaya Mohd Kanoma;…