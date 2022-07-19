AATF partners Senegal to improve agricultural productivity

AFRICAN Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) and the Government of Senegal, through the Institut Sénégalais de Recherches Agricoles (ISRA) and Union Nationale Interprofessionnelle des Semences du Sénégal (UNIS), have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at improving agricultural productivity in the West African nation.

The partnership targets priority crops such as rice, maize, groundnuts, and cassava that the government is working on to improve its productivity amidst vulnerabilities of climate change.

Speaking at the opening of a one-day high-level roundtable in Dakar on Innovative and Economically Sustainable Agriculture for Rural Transformation, Dr Moussa…