Adeleke, Oyetola’s loyalists trade words over prompt payment of salaries, pension, gratuities in Osun

Barely 72 hours after the emergence of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor-elect of Osun state, loyalists of the outgoing governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and the governor-elect have started to trade words on the payment of workers’ salaries, pension and gratuities arrears as promised by the incoming administration in the state.

Adeleke was alleged to have kept mute when fielded questions on the issue during his appearance on the Channel Television station interview programme on Monday.

However, Senator Adeleke described the report as the handwork of mischief makers, as he restated his commitment to the implementation of his five points developmental which include the prompt…