African Footballer of the Year: Nigeria’s fading football fortunes

LAST week, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced a 10-man shortlist for the 2022 African Player of the Year, with no Nigerian on the list. The nominees are Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City & Algeria), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon & Cameroon), Vincent Aboubacar (Al Nassr & Cameroon), Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund & Cote d’Ivoire), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt), Naby Keita (Liverpool & Guinea), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain & Morocco), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea & Senegal), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea & Senegal) and Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich & Senegal). Of these 10, Mahrez, Mane and Salah are all previous winners, with Salah having an edge by having picked up the…