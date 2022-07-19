Agboola hails Makinde’s choice of Bayo Lawal as deputy governor

Chairman, Oyo State Governor’s Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Ayoola Agboola, has thanked the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, for picking Mr Bayo Lawal from Kishi in Oke-Ogun area of the state as the new deputy governor.

The development followed Rauf Olaniyan’s removal as deputy governor by the state House of Assembly in the early hours of Monday.

Consequently, Bayo Lawal was ratified by the Assembly as the new deputy governor and subsequently sworn in by the Chief Judge, Justice Muntar Abimbola.

Describing the new deputy governor as a great politician, Senator Agboola, popularly called Alleluyah said Mr Lawal would support all the laudable programmes of the governor…