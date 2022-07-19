Edo police arrest husband over wife’s suspicious suicide

The police have arrested the husband of a 27-year-old woman who allegedly committed suicide in Benin City.

The remains of the deceased who was identified as Mrs Cynthia Agho was reportedly found dangling on a ceiling fan with a rope tied to her neck in the couple’s bedroom in Uptown lucky way area of suburban Aduwawa, Benin City.

The husband of the woman, Mr Emmanuel Omoru was arrested by the police following a rumour that he may have killed the wife but faked it as suicide.

The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor, who confirmed the tragic incident said it happened on July 7.

Nwanbuzor said the control room of Aduwawa Police Station had received a distress…