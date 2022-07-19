From burglary to armed robbery: How I shot, killed our victim for beaming torch at us —Suspect

The leader of an armed robbery gang, Afeez Akinpelu, has opened up on his armed gang’s forays in the city of Ibadan, Oyo State; how he and members raided victims’ houses and robbed them, and the killing of a victim who beamed torchlight at him and refused to leave when told to do so.

Afeez made the confession in an interview when paraded with his gang members and other suspects at the Oyo State Police Command recently.

His gang members included Segun Joseph (27) and Oyebamiji Moses (22), as well as Dauda Adekunle (30) who gave the gun used in killing the victim to Afeez.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, said during the parade of the suspects that the armed…