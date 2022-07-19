I will use scrabble to eliminate crime in Bayelsa ― Gov Diri

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has reiterated the commitment of the state government to use sports to combat crime as well as use it as a means to develop the skills and talent of youths in Bayelsa.

The Governor stated this while declaring the 2nd edition of the Governor Diri National Scrabble Championship closed at the D.S.P Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Yenagoa.

Senator Diri who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, further explained that Bayelsa was open to hosting more national sports activities, noting that the state had recorded landmark achievements in sports in the last two years.

He urged all the winners out of the 272 scrabble…