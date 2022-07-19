NUC seeks VCs’ support to end ASUU strike

The Executive Secretary, National Universities’ Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, has urged Nigerian universities’ Vice-Chancellors to help the government end the current strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Rasheed made the call in Abuja on Monday at the 2022 Retreat for Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities’ and Directors of Inter-university Centres.

He described university education as fundamental to the success of any economy.

According to him, nations all over the world explore teaching, research and community service to the developing of technical resources for the development of aspirations…