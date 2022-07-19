Ogbomoso abduction: Kidnappers reduce ransom to N5m as victim spends third day in captive

An unspecified number of gun-wielding kidnappers stormed the farm of the late governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala at Jabata community on Ogbomoso-Ilorin road last Saturday evening, from where they abducted the farm supervisor, Mr Christopher Bakare.

The kidnappers who demanded N100 million as ransom the following morning after the victim was abducted, have now reduced it to N5 million.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the victim had just arrived at the farm from the town he went to less than 30 minutes before the kidnappers invaded the farm.

A source told Tribune Online that they were suspecting the kidnappers to have been after a female Indian who happened to be…