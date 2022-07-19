Osun guber fallout: PDP, APC in war of words over Adeleke

AS more reactions trailed the outcome of last Saturday governorship poll in Osun State, chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) engaged in a war of words over the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke at the poll. While PDP chieftains said the emergence of the party candidate as indicative of what awaits APC in the 2023 general election, their APC counterparts said PDP leaders were only deluding themselves.

For instance, the Lagos State chapter of the APC described the hope of the PDP of winning the state in 2023 as a mirage. According to the party, “governance in a state like Lagos is too important to be entrusted in the hands of…