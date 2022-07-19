Stakeholders ponder on developing transformative strategies for food systems

STAKEHOLDERS in the agricultural sector in the South West geopolitical zone gathered in Lagos state to discuss and brainstorm on game-changing strategies for transforming the nation’s food system.

The meeting tagged: The south-West sensitisation workshop on the implementation of food systems transformation pathways had Representatives from all the southwest states, representatives from the United Nations, and FAO, among others.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria on her unrelenting efforts to ensure that the Food Systems Summit in…