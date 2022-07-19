Tinubu, Atiku wish Osinbajo speedy recovery

2023 presidential aspirants of the All progressive congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, have wished vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a quick recovery from his recent successful surgery.

Taking to popular social media platform, Facebook to wish Osinbajo a quick recovery, Tinubu described the vice president as his ‘good friend’ and prayed to God to grant him complete and uncomplicated healing from the surgery.

“I wish my good friend Professor Yemi Osinbajo a quick and uncomplicated recovery as he recuperates…