2023: Lagos APC chieftain holds roundtable for Tinubu presidency, other candidates

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and executive chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, on Tuesday, held political roundtable to mobilise support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidency and other candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The roundtable, mainly political, according to the council helmsman was targeted at bridging the gaps and solidifying the relationship between all the three arms of government, elected and appointed officers and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state and by extension the electorate.

He stressed, it is to mobilise support for the presidency of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor…