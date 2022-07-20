Airtel Nigeria appoints new Human Resources Director

Airtel Nigeria has said it has appointed Adebimpe Ayo-Elias as the Director of Human Resources and Administration.

Airtel in a statement late last weekend said that in her new role, Ayo-Elias would be responsible for driving the communication people agenda with a keen focus on ensuring an inspired, happy and highly-engaged workforce.

It said that prior to her elevation, Ayo-Elias held the position of Head, Human Resources Business Partnering.

According to the statement, she has 25 years of cognate experience garnered across several industries, including telecommunications, software and fintech and human resource consulting.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,…