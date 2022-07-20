Bias against Nigerian authors on international platforms reason for Bookteria —Felix Duyilemi

Felix Duyilemi is an international best-selling and award-winning author of ‘How to Borrow God’s Brain to Succeed’ and an empowerment speaker. He spoke with Paul Omorogbe on the challenges Nigerian authors face on international bookselling platforms and proffers solution. Excerpts:

How long have you been writing books and how did your writing start?

I wrote and published my first book, “Your Importance to your generation” in 2007.

I have always had the desire to write. I love reading right from childhood. I was always fascinated with anything in print. I dreamed of the day others too would read my book.

The opportunity eventually came when I was a fellowship…