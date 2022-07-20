Delta Assembly begins review of 1999 Constitution

The Delta State House of Assembly on Monday commenced legislative action on the review of the 1999 Constitution’s Fifth Alteration Bill.

To commence the process, the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, in Asaba led members and some management staff of the assembly on a two-day retreat to examine the bill ahead of deliberations on the floor of the Assembly.

In his opening remarks, Oborevwori said that the retreat was to set in motion the legislative process that would culminate in the resolution of the Assembly towards the Fifth Alteration of the 1999 Constitution.

“My honourable colleagues, it is indeed a great pleasure for me and the leadership of the Seventh Assembly to be…