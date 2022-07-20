Fairly used clothing, shoes worth N3.6m seized by Joint border patrol team in Kwara

Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), a Federal Government anti-smuggling task force in the North Central zone, has seized 44 bales of infectious fairly used clothing and shoe materials, popularly called ‘tokunbo’ with duty paid value of N3.6 million.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday on the sidelines of recent achievements recorded by the team, the coordinator, JBPT sector 3, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, said that the smuggled items, seized along the Abuja-Lokoja highway, were loaded in luxury bus, Macopolo, belonging to a private transport company in the country.

The Comptroller, who said that the materials are injurious to human health, said that an acidic odour…