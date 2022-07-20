IPMAN agrees to pay levy increase to Anambra govt

The chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Enugu depot unit, Mr Chinedu Anyaso says its members have accepted to pay only a twenty per cent addition from its normal levy to Anambra State government.

Anyaso while speaking with journalists shortly after the meeting with its members, held at Orpet filling station, along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Awka, on Wednesday, said due to his persuasion to his members, they have decided to make the sacrifice to pay despite the economic difficulties confronting them.

“The main reason for this meeting is to discuss with our members on the Internal Generating Revenue (IGR) which we pay to the Anambra State…