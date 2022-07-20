Lagos APC faction defects to Labour Party

Members of the Conscience Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State have defected to the Labour Party.

Former chairman, APC Conscience Forum, Hon. Moshood Salvador at the official declaration ceremony also declared his intention to run for the governorship seat in Lagos State on the platform of the Labour Party.

Salvador, a former Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cited a lack of recognition of his faction as the reason for his defection to the Labour Party.

He stated, “My interest in politics has always been about the people and humanity. That is why you see me in a party with a symbol of a family.

“The symbol of a party tells the…