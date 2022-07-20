Reps alarmed over $60bn illicit financial flow in Nigeria, Africa

Ongoing efforts to tackle corruption in Nigeria gained a boost as the House of Representatives passed through Second Reading, a bill which seeks to establish the office of National Inspector General for Tax Crime Commission.

The lawmakers expressed their support for the passage of the proposed private member bill sponsored by Hon Benjamin Kalu and were alarmed at Thabo Mbeki’s report which linked over $40.9 billion illicit financial flow to Nigeria out of an estimated $60 billion illicit financial flow in Africa.

According to Hon Kalu, the thrust of the Bill was to establish a system for the independent oversight of revenue collection authorities in Nigeria with the aim of…