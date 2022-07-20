Reps tackle CBN over delays in interbank transfer services

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, expressed grave concern over the inability of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address delays arising from instant (Inter-Bank) Electronic Funds Transfer Services in Nigeria.

The lawmakers who expressed their concerns during the debate on the motion sponsored by Hon Muhammed Bello underscored the need for the apex bank to make regulations with respect to the procedure of channelling complaints by aggrieved customers.

“The House notes that pursuant to Sections 2(d), 33(Ib) and 47(2) of the CBN Act, 2007, the Central Bank of Nigeria is saddled with the duty and responsibility to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria.

“The…