Toke Makinwa returns as BBNaija’s ‘The Buzz’ host

Announcing her return as host of the second season of Showmax’s exclusive talk show, BBNaija S7: The Buzz, multimedia personality Toke Makinwa shared the news with Big Brother Naija fans excited for the new season’s start on July 23.

Toke Makinwa is a household name in the entertainment biz. The award-winning radio and television host, actress and vlogger has hosted numerous shows and events, including the spectacular launch of The Real Housewives of Lagos. She is also popularly known for her YouTube vlog, Toke Moments, where she discusses lifestyle and relationships.

BBNaija S7: The Buzz will feature well-known personalities, special guests and BBNaija enthusiasts sharing…