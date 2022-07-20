Waste to disappear in Lagos soon ― LAWMA MD

The Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, has given assurance, that the backlog of waste dotting the cityscape would be a thing of the past in seven days.

He said this while coordinating operational activities around the city, adding that LAWMA would exploit the gradual cessation of rainfall and appreciable progress on landfill rehabilitation, to achieve the feat.

“Thankfully, the rains have subsided and coupled with the reasonable progress on rehabilitation at the landfills, all these are working for good to complement our efforts.

“I can tell you that in seven days, the backlog of refuse will be gone. We have…