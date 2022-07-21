COVID-19 vaccine: Experts insist target interventions central to stopping hesitancy

EXPERTS, in a study, say targeted interventions are required for the desired COVID-19 vaccine uptake rate and herd immunity given the high vaccine hesitancy among adults in Nigeria.

In the study, the researchers evaluated the prevalence of vaccine hesitancy among health care workers, university students and general adult population in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and found this to be high and diverse among the nation’s socio-demographic spectra.

According to the study, COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy was higher among the Igbo ethnic group, Christian faith, residence in North-East and North-West geopolitical zones and those with an aversion to foreign-made vaccines.

The 2022…