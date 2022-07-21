FG, experts move to develop actionable National Action Plan for IDPs

The Federal Government, on Thursday, reiterated its resolve towards addressing various challenges facing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who chaired the 5th National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Working Group meeting in Abuja, pledged the resolve of the present administration towards prioritising the well-being of IDPs.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in February 2020 approved the inauguration of the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC) to oversee all humanitarian actions in the country.

While applauding the initiative, the Minister…