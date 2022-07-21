FG mulls nationwide ban on motorcycles, mining

The National Security Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, revealed measures being considered to impede terrorist activities including a nationwide ban on motorcycles and mining to cut off their sources of funds.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, flanked by his Interior and Police Affairs counterparts, Rauf Aregbesola and Mohammed Dingyadi, respectively, briefed correspondents at the end of the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, saying that it focused on the logistics used by the terrorists.

These logistics, Malami said, include motorcycles used for movement and mining, which provides them with the…