FG pledges support to global fund for eradication of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria

The Federal Government has stated its readiness to support the Global Fund in the eradication of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, made the pledge when the team of Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, led by its Senior Fund Portfolio Manager (High Impact Africa), Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Director, Information, Mr Willie Bassey, in a statement said SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri noted that the Federal Government is committed to supporting the organization toward the attainment of…