IBEDC begins mobile metering for Ibadan customers

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has begun its Mobile Meter Assets Provider (MAP) which guarantees 24 hours prepaid metering to customers within Ibadan Metropolis.

At the launch of the Mobile MAP, on Wednesday, July 20, the business manager, IBEDC Ojoo Business Hub, Mr Joel Orjiako, said the process of getting metered with Mobile MAP is seamless and assured of enough meters for the company’s customers.

“It is seamless, it is easy and it is equally a groundbreaking and epoch-making event for the company, for the contractors, for the customers, for the prospects and for the Nigerian economy.

“We have more than enough meters…