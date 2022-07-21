INEC Chairman swears in new REC for Kogi State

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday, swore in the new Resident Electoral Commissioner for Kogi State, Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet.

Professor Yakubu in his presentation urged Dr Longpet to show more than passing interest in the welfare of the Staff of the INEC and helped raised the bar for credible elections.

The INEC Chairman also used the occasion to inform Nigerians that it will on Friday, publish the personal particulars of candidates nominated by their political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections in all the constituencies nationwide as required by law.

He said: “As you assume duty…