Manner of collection of Lagos Wharf Landing Fee archaic — PSTT

IN its continued efforts to free the corridors linking the ports of illegal collections and payments, the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) has stated that plans are underway to engage the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance on the best way of Wharf Landing Fees collection.

The task team said this would form part of its second phase of ‘Operation Free the Port Corridor.’

Speaking on the development, the Coordinator-General of the team, Mr Moses Fadipe, said his team had at several occasions arrested officials of the state agency collecting levies along the road.

Fadipe said PSTT was not opposed to the levy collection but noted that digitalisation of the collection would…