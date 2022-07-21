Nigeria at moderate risk of Marburg virus disease —NCDC

NIGERIA Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says that it is on a high alert for Marburg virus disease although Nigeria’s overall risk of both importations of Marburg virus disease (MDV) and its potential impact on the Nigerian population is moderate.

NCDC’s Director-General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, in a release, said that Nigeria’s overall risk of Marburg virus disease is moderate based on the rapid risk assessment of the disease by the NCDC-led multi-sectoral National Emerging Viral Haemorrhagic Diseases Working Group (EVHDWG).

He said that the risk of importing Marburg virus disease into Nigeria is further reduced because the current situation in Ghana is under…