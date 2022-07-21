NLC proposed solidarity protest with ASUU illegal ― FG

The Federal Government has declared unlawful, the street protest planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the striking members of the University-based unions, saying that it can cause anarchy in the country.

The Congress has announced that it would embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 to press home the need to resolve the over five-month old strike especially by ASUU.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who briefed correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, said since the NLC has no dispute with the government, its planned street protest is illegal.

