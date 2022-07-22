2021 Pilgrimage: NCPC screens intending pilgrims in Asaba

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has commenced the screening of intending pilgrims of Delta State for the 2021 main/Easter 2022 pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan.

The screening exercise commenced on July 19, 2022, at the Anglican Bishop Court Asaba and would be rounded off on July 21, 2022.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the screening exercise, the Head of Special Duties Department of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Mr Sunny Udeh enjoined the intending pilgrims to cooperate with the commission’s officials by providing the relevant documents that would facilitate their screening process.

He further intimated them that they would be…