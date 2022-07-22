2023: Kaduna ‘ll give Tinubu highest votes, says Senator Uba Sani

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, and senator representing Kaduna Central District, Malam Uba Sani has said that Governor Nasir Elrufai will garner the highest votes in Kaduna, for the Tinubu/Ticket in the 2023 presidential elections, because “Elrufai reigns supreme” in the State.

Senator Uba Sani gave the assurance at the official inauguration of the VP candidate Kashim Shettima as the Chairman, Arewa Women for Tinubu (AWT) organized by the support group.

The lawmaker also debunked media rumours of a cold war between Shettima and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Dismissing the report as malicious and borne out of ignorance…