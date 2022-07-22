Ebonyi south senatorial zone judgment against Umahi misleading, says Aide

Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Strategy, Chooks Oko, said Justice Fatun Riman was misled in delivering a judgment on Ebonyi Senatorial APC primaries for the 2023 general election in which the court recognized Princess Ann Agom-Eze, as the candidate of the party.

Oko said this after a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, on Friday, recognised Princess Ann Agom-Eze, as the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, for Ebonyi South Zone after Governor David Umahi through his Counsel, Roy Nweze Umahi, had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, to compel the commission to recognise the governor…