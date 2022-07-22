Edo State seals off 50 properties for violating  master plans visits 20,294

In a bid to restore the master plan of the state, Edo State Government announced that it had sealed off 50 different properties in the state in the last two months for violating the master plan

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning, Urban and Regional Development, Isoken Omo, who made the disclosure in Benin, said that the ministry had also visited 20,294 properties within the same period, in addition to talking to 81,000 persons.

Omo stated these in Benin City during a meeting with real estate developers.

According to her, the visit of the ministry to the local government areas in the state was to gather data to enable the government to plan the state for the benefit…