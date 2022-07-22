Eko NAFEST: Gov Sanwo-Olu to unveil 37 wonders of Nigeria

It is no longer in doubt that Lagos, Nigeria’s most celebrated city-state, will host the 2022 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture. There are also no controversies that NAFEST is Nigeria’s biggest cultural tourism export, and definer of the values and strengths of what unifies Nigerians than those things that tend to lubricate socioeconomic and political dislocations.

From Kaduna to Rivers, Edo to Plateau and Ekiti, NAFEST runs on the gasoline of Nigeria’s banquet of festivals, dances, indigenous culinary expressions, history, artefacts, tongues and humongous display of infinite energy and patriotism which propels endless research about the richness and…