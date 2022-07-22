Enforce mandatory human rights disclosure in all key sectors ― UN Independent Expert

United Nations Independent Expert and African member of the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, Professor Damilola Olawuyi, (SAN) has called for an urgent emphasis on mandatory non-financial reporting on human rights performance of business enterprises, as an essential requirement for addressing adverse environmental, social and governance impacts of business operations on human rights across Africa.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria made this recommendation during a courtesy visit to the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria (NHRC) in Abuja, where he was warmly received by the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Anthony Ojukwu, SAN as well as key members of the Nigerian…