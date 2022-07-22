Ethiopian Airlines Group signs proposal with De Havilland Canada for four Dash 8-400 Freighter

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) and Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) hace announced that Ethiopian has signed a proposal for the purchase of two Dash 8-400 Freighter – Large Cargo Door (F-LCD) conversion kits.

The proposal provides an option for an additional two F-LCD conversion kits. The parties are working to finalise a definitive and binding agreement.

“Cargo has played a pivotal role in Ethiopian Airlines’ operations over the past couple of years, and will remain a key growth pillar of our business over the coming years,” said Mesfin Tasew, Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Airlines Group.

“The pandemic and subsequent recovery…