Group counsels middle-aged Muslims, others, honours ‘people of virtue’

MUSLIMS approaching the ages of 40 and above have been advised to go for regular checkup so as to discover possible diseases in time.

This advice was given in Lagos at a health and retirement conversation organised by the Majlis Tajdeed Tadhamunul Muslimeen Association (MTTMA) for people approaching age 40 and above.

In an address, the head of MTTMA, Agege zone, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, remarked that “age 40 is the new beginning.”

He said: “We have organised this Professional Day to discuss very vital issues in the life of humans in our clime that we often neglect, health challenges at age 40 and retirement plan.

“We are also going to recognise people of virtue in the society…