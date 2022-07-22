IGP visits NEDC, seeks deeper partnership in security sector

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday, paid a courtesy call on the management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in Maiduguri seeking to strengthen the commission’s partnership in the security sector.

Speaking on behalf of the IGP, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Zanna Bukar, said the creation of NEDC is a good initiative by President Muhammadu Buhari, taking into cognizance the current situation of the Northeast.

“Police is interested in strengthening its collaboration with NEDC, particularly in the area of operational access.

“What I mean by operational access is equipment like armoured personnel carriers (APCs),…