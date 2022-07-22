Jalingo residents panic over attacks, killings

Residents of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, have been thrown into palpable fears over the recent spate of attacks and killing of people in the city.

Tribune Online gathered on Wednesday night that one person was killed in the Lassandi area of Jalingo, and a medical doctor with Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Dr. Wallace George, was attacked in his house behind the Catholic Cathedral, Mile 6, Jalingo.

Two vigilante members who came out to repel the attackers were reportedly shot and killed by the attackers.

A resident, Nurudeen Mohammed, who spoke to Tribune Online on the situation, expressed fear that the trend might degenerate into a more chaotic situation with…