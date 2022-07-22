Nigeria’s 2030 Tuberculosis target unlikely ― WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has pointed out that Nigeria is unlikely to achieve the 2030 target of ending Tuberculosis, however, the country will start seeing some reduction in TB cases while adding that, if Nigeria does things right, there is a probability of achieving our target by 2035.

The WHO Professional Officer on Tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria, Dr Amos Omoniyi at a webinar on the topic: “Journey to End TB by 2030. How far are we” organized by Stop TB Partnership said there is the need to mobilize adequate local resources in combating the dreaded disease, adding that 70 per cent of TB budget in 2021 was not funded.

He said: ”The number of people falling ill with…