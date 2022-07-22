Ogbomoso: What Oyegoke-Olaoye is offering

Searching for a word to define him may prove to be a herculean task in the context of his larger-than-life persona.

Anyone coming in contact with Prince Gbolahan Idowu Oyegoke-Olaoye for the first time, and perusing his well-stocked rich resume and credentials, would certainly know he or she is meeting one of the rarest personalities of this present age.

Yet, Prince Oyegoke-Olaoye, foremost prince of Olaoye Orumogege Ruling House and scion of Kapelaye royal family of Ogbomosoland, Oyo State, exudes such a rare gift of humility and modesty.

An encounter with the Ogbomoso prince portrays an unassuming distinguished personality despite his soft and calm disposition. If I can…