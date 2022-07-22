Pantami, Dambatta, NITDA, others to grace 2022 NCS international conference

The Nigerian Computer Society (NCS) has said that the minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ibrahim Pantami will be the chairman of its upcoming international conference.

The national president, Professor Adesina Sodiya made this known at a briefing held, on Thursday, in Lagos.

Adesina revealed that the conference will take place between the 2nd and 4th of August, 2022 with the theme: Smart, Secure and Sustainable Nation.

He noted that the keynote speaker will be the director-general, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aziz Abubakar.

Adesina said The DG NITDA, NCC executive vice chairman, MD/CEO, Galaxybackbone, president, Computer…