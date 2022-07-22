Why I picked Okowa over Wike — Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that he chose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his vice presidential candidate for the 2023 election over Governor Nyesom Wike because of his desire to unite Nigeria.

Atiku said this on the Arise TV morning show broadcast on Friday.

Atiku said that it is the prerogative of the candidate to pick his running mate; one that he believes he can work with amicably and also deliver the policies of the party and also try to unify the country.

“If you can go through history. I was given a ticket in 2007, I picked an Igbo. I was given a…